Orson Wilds to release new EP, share “Backstab Myself” video

Toronto-based rockers Orson Wilds have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called This Burning House (We All Fell Asleep In) and will be out on September 15 via Take This To Heart Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Backstab Myself” which was directed and edited by Eric Reed. Orson Wilds released their single “Cellar” in 2022 and their EP What Is It That You Go Won’t Let Go? in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.