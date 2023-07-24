Tigers Jaw announce October shows

Tigers Jaw
by Hopeless Tours

Tigers Jaw have announced a few dates this October in the Philly/New Jersey area as well as California as they make their way to Las Vegas for When We Were Young Fest. Tickets for this run of dates are already on sale. See below to check out the details.

DateVenueDetailsLocation
OCT 12 THUPhilly Music Fest 2023YowlerPhiladelphia, PA, United States
OCT 13 FRICrossroadsYowlerGarwood, NJ, United States
OCT 14 SATCrossroadsAnother MichaelGarwood, NJ, United States
OCT 16 MONThe Roxy TheatrePHONYSoft Blue ShimmerLos Angeles, CA, United States
OCT 18 WEDMadonna InnJoyce ManorAJJSan Luis Obispo, CA, United States
OCT 19 THURiverside Municipal AuditoriumJoyce ManorAJJRiverside, CA, United States
OCT 21 SATWhen We Were Young 2023Plain White T'sGym Class HeroesThe VeronicasMotion City SoundtrackThirty Seconds to MarsSum 41Rise AgainstYellowcardThe Academy Is…Say AnythingNew Found GloryRelient KThriceGreen DayLitGood CharlotteMichelle BranchThe OffspringBowling for SoupSomething CorporateSimple PlanLess Than JakeGoldfingerSaves the DayMxPxAll Time LowThe AtarisZebraheadFinchFenix TXPierce the VeilThe MovielifeBlink-182CitizenSet It Off30 Seconds To Mars.The Front BottomsThe WrecksJoyce ManorMovementsTurnoverAJJ5 Seconds Of SummerWaterparksKnuckle PuckNo PressureGames We PlayHot MulliganTravie McCoyBeach BunnyMagnolia ParkKennyHooplaJean DawsonEKKSTACYLas Vegas, NV, United States