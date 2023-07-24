Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Chris Gethard has announced tour dates for this summer and fall. He will be playing in New Jersey and will have New Jersey-based comics opening each show. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Aug 09
|End of the Road Theater
|Cape May, NJ
|w/Allie Mae
|Aug 24
|Prototype 237
|Paterson, NJ
|w/Nick Fierro, music by John Cozz
|Aug 25
|Flemington DIY
|Flemington, NJ
|w/Danny Braff, Chelsea Moroski
|Aug 31
|Boonton Coffee
|Boonton, NJ
|w/Devon Hall, Franco Danger
|Sep 13
|Silver Stream Studio
|Montclair, NJ
|w/Kate Nichols, Joe Larson
|Sep 14
|Van Gogh’s Ear Cafe
|Union, NJ
|w//Tito Garza, Alex Nicholas
|Sep 15
|Pet Shop
|Jersey City, NJ
|w/Alex Grubard, Alex Nicholas
|Sep 16
|Vinyl Brewing
|Hammonton, NJ
|w/Joe McAndrew
|Sep 17
|Yearbook Records
|Lanoka Harbor, NJ
|w/Angelo Gingerelli, Allie Mae
|Sep 24
|Pino’s
|Highland Park, NJ
|w/Colin Armstrong, Chelsea Moroski