Chris Gethard announces New Jersey tour

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Chris Gethard has announced tour dates for this summer and fall. He will be playing in New Jersey and will have New Jersey-based comics opening each show. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Aug 09End of the Road TheaterCape May, NJw/Allie Mae
Aug 24Prototype 237Paterson, NJw/Nick Fierro, music by John Cozz
Aug 25Flemington DIYFlemington, NJw/Danny Braff, Chelsea Moroski
Aug 31Boonton CoffeeBoonton, NJw/Devon Hall, Franco Danger
Sep 13Silver Stream StudioMontclair, NJw/Kate Nichols, Joe Larson
Sep 14Van Gogh’s Ear CafeUnion, NJw//Tito Garza, Alex Nicholas
Sep 15Pet ShopJersey City, NJw/Alex Grubard, Alex Nicholas
Sep 16Vinyl BrewingHammonton, NJw/Joe McAndrew
Sep 17Yearbook RecordsLanoka Harbor, NJw/Angelo Gingerelli, Allie Mae
Sep 24Pino’sHighland Park, NJw/Colin Armstrong, Chelsea Moroski