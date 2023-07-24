Episode #644 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Opie Ortiz of Long Beach Dub Allstars swings by to talk about the band’s new album Echo Mountain High, Sublime, artwork, and the early LA punk scene. He also sticks around to talk about the news with John and Em. They discuss the left of Mean Jeans’ gear, the upcoming Bad Manners singles collection, and Jakob Nowell’s new song. Listen to the episode below!
