Sarah and The Safe Word have announced US tour dates for this fall. Bullpup will be joining them on all dates. Sarah and The Safe Word released their album The Book of Broken Glass earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 12
|Radio Room
|Greenville, SC
|Sep 13
|The Pinhook
|Durham, NC
|Sep 14
|Quarry House Tavern
|Silver Spring, MD
|Sep 15
|Preserving Underground
|New Kensington, PA
|Sep 16
|Debonair Music Hall
|Teaneck, NJ
|Sep 17
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|Sep 19
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA
|Sep 20
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 21
|The Foundry
|Lakewood, OH
|Sep 22
|The Sanctuary
|Detroit, MI
|Sep 23
|Big Room Bar
|Columbus, OH
|Sep 24
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Sep 26
|The Dark Roast
|Chattanooga, TN (no Bullpup)