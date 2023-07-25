Sarah and The Safe Word / Bullpup (US)

Sarah And The Safe Word
by Tours

Sarah and The Safe Word have announced US tour dates for this fall. Bullpup will be joining them on all dates. Sarah and The Safe Word released their album The Book of Broken Glass earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 12Radio RoomGreenville, SC
Sep 13The PinhookDurham, NC
Sep 14Quarry House TavernSilver Spring, MD
Sep 15Preserving UndergroundNew Kensington, PA
Sep 16Debonair Music HallTeaneck, NJ
Sep 17AlchemyProvidence, RI
Sep 19Phantom PowerMillersville, PA
Sep 20KingslandBrooklyn, NY
Sep 21The FoundryLakewood, OH
Sep 22The SanctuaryDetroit, MI
Sep 23Big Room BarColumbus, OH
Sep 24Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Sep 26The Dark RoastChattanooga, TN (no Bullpup)