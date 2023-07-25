Worriers: “Top 5”

by Em Moore
Worriers have released a lyric video for their new song “Top 5”. The video was directed and edited by Lauren Denitzio. The song is off their upcoming album Trust Your Gut which will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Worriers will be touring the US and Canada this fall and released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|08.04
|Los Angeles, CA
|Genghis Cohen
|09.26
|Oakland, CA
|Gilman St.
|09.29
|Seattle, WA
|Vera Project
|09.30
|Portland, OR
|Twilight Cafe
|10.02
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Quarters DLC
|10.05
|St. Paul, MN
|The Treasury
|10.06
|Chicago, IL
|The Chop Shop
|10.07
|New Kensington, PA
|Preserving Underground
|10.08
|Washington, DC
|DC9
|10.10
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade
|10.11
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|10.14
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Broadway
|10.16
|Toronto, ON
|Sneaky Dees
|10.17
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|10.21
|Denver, CO
|Black Buzzard
|10.24
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Midtown
|10.25
|San Francisco, CA
|Thee Parkside
|10.27
|Mesa, AZ
|Nile Underground