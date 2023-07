Worriers: “Top 5”

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Worriers have released a lyric video for their new song “Top 5”. The video was directed and edited by Lauren Denitzio. The song is off their upcoming album Trust Your Gut which will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Worriers will be touring the US and Canada this fall and released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.