Worriers: “Top 5”

Worriers
by

Worriers have released a lyric video for their new song “Top 5”. The video was directed and edited by Lauren Denitzio. The song is off their upcoming album Trust Your Gut which will be out on September 15 via Ernest Jenning Record Co. Worriers will be touring the US and Canada this fall and released their album Warm Blanket earlier this year. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
08.04Los Angeles, CAGenghis Cohen
09.26Oakland, CAGilman St.
09.29Seattle, WAVera Project
09.30Portland, ORTwilight Cafe
10.02Salt Lake City, UTQuarters DLC
10.05St. Paul, MNThe Treasury
10.06Chicago, ILThe Chop Shop
10.07New Kensington, PAPreserving Underground
10.08Washington, DCDC9
10.10Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade
10.11Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
10.14Brooklyn, NYThe Broadway
10.16Toronto, ONSneaky Dees
10.17Columbus, OHAce of Cups
10.21Denver, COBlack Buzzard
10.24Sacramento, CAGoldfield Midtown
10.25San Francisco, CAThee Parkside
10.27Mesa, AZNile Underground