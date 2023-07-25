Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Massachusetts/Pennsylvania-based rockers Achings! The video is for their song “Abdication, Planet Earth” and was created by Daniel Danger. Speaking to Punknews, lead vocalist Rebecca Joy said of the song and video,



"The song itself was actually the first we ever wrote together, and it was written just days before my daughter was born. What Daniel was attempting with the video was something of a stop motion Charles Peterson vibe, the photographer famous for capturing the early Sub Pop days with his slow exposure, kinetic black and white photography. Armed with a DSLR camera on a rolling tripod with handheld flashes and slowing shutter rates, we shot the video frame by frame with the day’s light changing as we went. The video is made up of over 2027 still frames.”

”Abdication, Planet Earth” is off Achings’ album All These Shapes, All These Days which was released earlier this month via Landland Colportage. Watch the video below!