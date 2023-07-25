Devo announce Western US shows

by Tours

Devo have announced Western US shows as part of their Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution tour. The shows will take place in the fall and tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Nov. 03Paso Robles, CAVina Robles Amphitheatre
Nov. 07Seattle, WAParamount Theatre
Nov. 08Portland, ORRevolution Hall
Nov. 11San Diego, CAThe Sound
Nov. 14San Francisco, CAGolden Gate Theatre
Nov. 16Los Angeles, CAYoutube Theatre
Nov. 18Huntington Beach, CADarker Waves Festival