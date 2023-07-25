Devo have announced Western US shows as part of their Farewell Tour Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution tour. The shows will take place in the fall and tickets go on sale this Friday. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov. 03
|Paso Robles, CA
|Vina Robles Amphitheatre
|Nov. 07
|Seattle, WA
|Paramount Theatre
|Nov. 08
|Portland, OR
|Revolution Hall
|Nov. 11
|San Diego, CA
|The Sound
|Nov. 14
|San Francisco, CA
|Golden Gate Theatre
|Nov. 16
|Los Angeles, CA
|Youtube Theatre
|Nov. 18
|Huntington Beach, CA
|Darker Waves Festival