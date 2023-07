In April, Billy Idol performed a concert at Hoover Damn in Nevada. At the show, he was joined by Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt). Ido and crew filmed the show and will release it as a live video release. It's called Billy Idol: State Line and it's out this Fall. you can see some video from the show below.