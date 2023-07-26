Watch the new video by Pulley!

by Exclusive Videos

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Californian punks Pulley! The video is for their song “Repeat Offender” which appeared on their album The Golden Life and was directed by “Felony” Ron McIntyre. Speaking to Punknews about the video, the band said,

"“Happy to share a new video from one of our favorite songs off our latest release, Repeat Offender. We would like to thank everyone involved who helped out on this. “Felony” Ron McIntyre for his guidance, his hard working crew and actors, thanks to the Olive Ranch for allowing us to make noise all day and everyone else involved. Hope you enjoy it and look forward to seeing all of you soon at a venue near you."

Pulley will be touring Europe this summer. Watch the video below!

DateVenueCity
Jul 27WSCDen Bosch, NL
Jul 28Afdreit un Buten FestivalGoldenstedt, DE
Jul 29HafenklangHamburg, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Jul 30CassiopeiaBerlin, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Jul 31Conne Island (Open Air)Leipzig, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Aug 02New Cross InnLondon, UK
Aug 03Rebellion FestivalBlackpool, UK
Aug 04Brakrock FestivalDuffel, BE
Aug 05Juha WestStuttgart, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Aug 06DynamoZurich, CH (w/The Ruperts)
Aug 08JuzBurghausen, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Aug 09JugendcafeZwiesel, DE (w/The Ruperts)
Aug 11Punk Rock HolidayTolmin, SI
Aug 12-14BayfestRimini, IT