GBH / Niis (US and Canada)

by Tours

GBH have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Niis will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. GBH released Momentum in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 02Pomona, CAGlass House
Oct 03Petaluma, CAMystic Theatre
Oct 04Felton, CAFelton Music Hall
Oct 06Tacoma, WAAlma
Oct 08Spokane, WADistrict
Oct 10Vancouver, BCRickshaw Theatre
Oct 12Calgary, ABPalace Theatre
Oct 13Edmonton, ABUnion Hall
Oct 15Saskatoon, SKLouis'
Oct 16Winnipeg, MBThe Park Theatre
Oct 19London, ONLondon Concert Theatre
Oct 20Guelph, ONGuelph Concert Theatre
Oct 21Toronto, ONPhoenix Concert Theatre
Oct 22Ottawa, ONBronson Center
Oct 25Montreal, QCBeanfield Theatre
Oct 26Quebec City, QCL'Anti
Oct 27Quebec City, QCL'Anti
Oct 29Boston MAThe Middle East - Down
Oct 30Brooklyn, NYMonarch Brooklyn