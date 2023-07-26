GBH have announced fall tour dates for the US and Canada. Niis will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28. GBH released Momentum in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 02
|Pomona, CA
|Glass House
|Oct 03
|Petaluma, CA
|Mystic Theatre
|Oct 04
|Felton, CA
|Felton Music Hall
|Oct 06
|Tacoma, WA
|Alma
|Oct 08
|Spokane, WA
|District
|Oct 10
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Oct 12
|Calgary, AB
|Palace Theatre
|Oct 13
|Edmonton, AB
|Union Hall
|Oct 15
|Saskatoon, SK
|Louis'
|Oct 16
|Winnipeg, MB
|The Park Theatre
|Oct 19
|London, ON
|London Concert Theatre
|Oct 20
|Guelph, ON
|Guelph Concert Theatre
|Oct 21
|Toronto, ON
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Oct 22
|Ottawa, ON
|Bronson Center
|Oct 25
|Montreal, QC
|Beanfield Theatre
|Oct 26
|Quebec City, QC
|L'Anti
|Oct 27
|Quebec City, QC
|L'Anti
|Oct 29
|Boston MA
|The Middle East - Down
|Oct 30
|Brooklyn, NY
|Monarch Brooklyn