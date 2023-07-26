Brittany Luna of Catbite to sing with Bad Operation at California shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Bad Operation have announced that Brittany Luna of Catbite will be singing with the band for two Californian shows this September. The band made this announcement on Instagram in a post that reads in part, “CAT IS OUTTA THE BAG BRITTANY LUNA IS SINGING WITH BAD OP FOR OUR NEXT 2 SHOWS IN CALIFORNIA “. Bad Operation released their Wavebreaker 4 split with Joe Gittleman earlier this year and released Bad Operation in 2020. Check out the dates and their statement below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Sep 01
|Knitting Factory
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/We Are The Union, Half Past Two, Suzie True
|Sep 02
|924 Gilman
|Berkley, CA
|w/We Are The Union, JER, Omnigone, Eichlers, Noise Complaint