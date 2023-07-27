Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
The Bronx have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. Civic and ’68 will be joining them on all dates. The shows are a part of their 20th anniversary tour and tickets go on sale July 28. The Bronx will be touring North America with Flogging Molly starting next month and released their album Bronx VI in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 17
|Northcote Theatre
|Melbourne, AU
|Nov 18
|The Triffid
|Brisbane, AU
|Nov 19
|Metro Theatre
|Sydney, AU
|Nov 21
|The Gov
|Adelaide, AU
|Nov 22
|Magnet House
|Perth, AU