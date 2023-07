5 hours ago by John Gentile

This year is the 15th anniversary of Fucked Up's The Chemistry of Common Life, the album that moved the band from the punk sphere into wider acclaim. On October 14, 2023, the band will play the Horseshow tavern in Toronto celebrating the occasion. Will the play the entire album in full? Will the re-do the 12 hour concert that launched the album in 2008 (complete with surprise gurst spot from Moby?) You'll have to go to find out.