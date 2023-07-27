Me Rex to release new album, announce UK tour

Me Rex have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Giant Elk and will be out on October 20 on Big Scary Monsters. The lead single “Eutherians (Ultramarine)” has also been released. Me Rex will be touring the UK this fall and released their EPs Plesiosaur and Pterodactyl in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Giant Elk Tracklist

Slow Worm

Infinity Worm

Eutherians (Ultramarine)

Giant Giant Giant

Halley (ft. Kathryn Woods)

Oliver ft. Kathryn Woods)

Spiders

Jawbone

Pythons

Strangleweed

Summer Brevis

DateCityVenue
17/11/23Brighton, UKThe Green Door Store
18/11/23London, UKMoth Club
19/11/23Bristol, UKExchange
20/11/23Birmingham, UKHare and Hounds
21/11/23Manchester, UKGullivers
22/11/23Edinburgh, UKSneaky Pete’s
23/11/23Glasgow, UKBroadcast
24/11/23Leeds, UKWharf Chambers