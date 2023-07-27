Me Rex to release new album, announce UK tour

by Em Moore
Me Rex have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Giant Elk and will be out on October 20 on Big Scary Monsters. The lead single “Eutherians (Ultramarine)” has also been released. Me Rex will be touring the UK this fall and released their EPs Plesiosaur and Pterodactyl in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Giant Elk Tracklist
Slow Worm
Infinity Worm
Eutherians (Ultramarine)
Giant Giant Giant
Halley (ft. Kathryn Woods)
Oliver ft. Kathryn Woods)
Spiders
Jawbone
Pythons
Strangleweed
Summer Brevis
|Date
|City
|Venue
|17/11/23
|Brighton, UK
|The Green Door Store
|18/11/23
|London, UK
|Moth Club
|19/11/23
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange
|20/11/23
|Birmingham, UK
|Hare and Hounds
|21/11/23
|Manchester, UK
|Gullivers
|22/11/23
|Edinburgh, UK
|Sneaky Pete’s
|23/11/23
|Glasgow, UK
|Broadcast
|24/11/23
|Leeds, UK
|Wharf Chambers