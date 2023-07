Me Rex to release new album, announce UK tour

5 hours ago by Em Moore

Me Rex have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Giant Elk and will be out on October 20 on Big Scary Monsters. The lead single “Eutherians (Ultramarine)” has also been released. Me Rex will be touring the UK this fall and released their EPs Plesiosaur and Pterodactyl in 2022. Check out the song, tracklist, and tour dates below.