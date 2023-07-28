Bonus episode #644.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some great tracks from bands playing the upcoming New Friends Fest in Toronto. Songs by The HIRS Collective, Pageninetynine, Cloud Rat, Piper Maru, Burial Etiquette, Gulfer, Respire, Dreamwell, Stay Inside, Record Setter, Habak, Boneflower, Ostraca, Life In Vacuum, Eyelet, .gif from god, Jetsam, Boxcutter, and so many more are played. New Friends Fest will take place August 4-6 at Lithuanian House. Listen to the episode below!
Previous StoryDescendents' Milo suffers heart attack, is ok, EU tour canceled
Dreamwell sign to Prosthetic Records, to release new album
The HIRS Collective (US and CAN)
Steve Ignorant announces US and UK shows
GEL announce US tour dates
Listen to the new album by Life In Vacuum!
Life In Vacuum: "Moving On"
New Friends Fest announce 2023 lineup
Having compassion with JP of The HIRS Collective
The HIRS Collective: “XOXOXOXOXOX” (ft. Melt-Banana)
Soul Glo / Cloud Rat / Backslider (US)