Damned cancel next two shows (including Rebellion)

The Damned have canceled their next two shows, which includes their spot at Rebellion festival. The band stated that Dave Vanian has hurt his back and the band is unable to perform. They stated: "Following on from this morning‘s Lincoln announcement and having discussed the situation further, we regrettably have made the decision that The Damned will not be performing at Rebellion. David is simply in too much pain with his back to do the show. We’re all upset to have to do this and want to apologise to all the Damned fans in Blackpool that were looking forward to seeing us. We hope that you have a great time at the Festival despite this."