Fishbone is teaming up with Wu-Tang Clan member GZA for a US tour. GZA will be backed by a live band called Phunky Nomads. Fishbone will be celebrating their new EP. The trek is called Truth and Swords paying homage to noth band's classic lps. It kicks off in November and you can see the dates below.