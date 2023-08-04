Teenage Halloween announce new album, release two new songs

by Em Moore
Teenage Halloween have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Till You Return and it will be out on October 20 via Don Giovanni Records. The band has released two new songs called “Supertrans” and “Takeaway”. A video for both songs has also been released which was directed by Jordan Serrano. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Till You Return Tracklist
1. Supertrans
2. Takeaway
3. Doctor
4. Getting Bitter
5. Melodrama
6. Good Time
7. Sights Down
8. Armageddon Now
9. Say It
10. Travelin' On
11. Cut The Ties
12. Lights Out
13. Oh The Drama