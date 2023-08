, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

No Commercial Value was the band that existed prior to Choking Victim and included Scott Sturgeon, Alec Baillie, and Theorna. Numerous NCV songs were re-worked for Choking Victim and Leftover Crack. Recently, NCV/Cv released early demos of "War Story" and "Hate Yer State." You can hear them below.