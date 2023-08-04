Sheer Mag sign to Third Man, will tour

Sheer Mag sign to Third Man, will tour
by

Sheer Mag have signed to Third Man Records. The band has released a new single called "All line up," that you can hear below. the band will also re-release their catalogue on October 27. The band did not mention if they will release a new album on Third Man, but they did annoucne tour dates, which are also below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 15Winooski, VTThe Monkey House
Aug 16Montreal, QCLa Sotterenea
Aug 17Toronto, ONNineteen Seventy Eight
Aug 19Pittsburgh, PASkullfest
Aug 20Richmond, VACobra Cabana
Aug 21Durham, NCThe Pinhook
Aug 22Washington, DCComet Ping Pong
Aug 23Baltimore, MDHoly Frijoles
Oct 03Portsmouth, NHThe Press Room (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 04Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 05Garwood, NJCrossroads (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 06Norfolk, VAChicho's (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 08Atlanta, GAThe Earl (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 10Memphis, TNGrowlers (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 11St. Louis, MOBlueberry Hill Duck Room (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 13Lawrence, KSBottleneck (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 14Minneapolis, MNSnow & Flurry Fest (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 15Milwaukee, WIX Ray Arcade (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 16Detroit, MIThird Man Records (with Hotline TNT)
Oct 17Cleveland, OHNo Class (with Hotline TNT)
Nov 28Boston, MARoyale (with baroness)
Nov 29New York, NYWebster Hall (with baroness)
Dec 01Philadelphia, PAUnion Transfer (with baroness)