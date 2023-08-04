Sheer Mag sign to Third Man, will tour

by John Gentile
Sheer Mag have signed to Third Man Records. The band has released a new single called "All line up," that you can hear below. the band will also re-release their catalogue on October 27. The band did not mention if they will release a new album on Third Man, but they did annoucne tour dates, which are also below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 15
|Winooski, VT
|The Monkey House
|Aug 16
|Montreal, QC
|La Sotterenea
|Aug 17
|Toronto, ON
|Nineteen Seventy Eight
|Aug 19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Skullfest
|Aug 20
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|Aug 21
|Durham, NC
|The Pinhook
|Aug 22
|Washington, DC
|Comet Ping Pong
|Aug 23
|Baltimore, MD
|Holy Frijoles
|Oct 03
|Portsmouth, NH
|The Press Room (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 04
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 05
|Garwood, NJ
|Crossroads (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 06
|Norfolk, VA
|Chicho's (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 08
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 10
|Memphis, TN
|Growlers (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 11
|St. Louis, MO
|Blueberry Hill Duck Room (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 13
|Lawrence, KS
|Bottleneck (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 14
|Minneapolis, MN
|Snow & Flurry Fest (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 15
|Milwaukee, WI
|X Ray Arcade (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 16
|Detroit, MI
|Third Man Records (with Hotline TNT)
|Oct 17
|Cleveland, OH
|No Class (with Hotline TNT)
|Nov 28
|Boston, MA
|Royale (with baroness)
|Nov 29
|New York, NY
|Webster Hall (with baroness)
|Dec 01
|Philadelphia, PA
|Union Transfer (with baroness)