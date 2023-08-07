Ian Watkins of Lostprophets stabbed in prison

In 2013, Ian Watkins of Lostprophets was sentenced to 29 years in prison by a Welsh court. The charges stemmed from 13 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, included attempted rape of a baby.

Late last week, while in prison, Watkins was taken hostage by three other inmates. During a six hour ordeal, Watkins was stabbed multiple times by his captors, but did not suffer life threatening injuries. Eventually, prison guards were able to break up the situation. Police have issued a "no comment at this time" while they investigate the incident. Watkins is expected to be released in 2042.