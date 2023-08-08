Twin Temple announce new album, release “Burn Your Bible”

by Em Moore
Twin Temple have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called God Is Dead and will be out on October 13. The first single from the record called “Burn Your Bible” is out now. Twin Temple released their album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
God Is Dead Tracklist
Burn your Bible
Fallen Angel
Let's Have A Satanic Orgy
Two Sinners
Black Magick
Spellbreaker
Be a Slut (Do What You Want)
God Is Dead