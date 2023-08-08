Twin Temple announce new album, release “Burn Your Bible”

Twin Temple
Twin Temple have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called God Is Dead and will be out on October 13. The first single from the record called “Burn Your Bible” is out now. Twin Temple released their album Twin Temple (Bring You Their Signature Sound…Satanic Doo-Wop) in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.

God Is Dead Tracklist

Burn your Bible

Fallen Angel

Let's Have A Satanic Orgy

Two Sinners

Black Magick

Spellbreaker

Be a Slut (Do What You Want)

God Is Dead