Listen to the new song by Curling!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Curling! The song is called "URDoM" is off their upcoming album No Guitar which will be out later this week. Speaking about the new song, Jojo Brandel said,



""This was a tough song to get right. I couldn't finish this song for like four years, but then we were able to finish the vocal melody and lyrics just before the last recording dates for the album."

No Guitar will be out on August 11 and you can pre-order it right here. Listen to the new song below!