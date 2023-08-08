Dreamwell announce tour dates (Canada and US)

Dreamwell have announced tour dates for Canada and the Midwestern US for this fall. Lowheaven, Bleached Cross, Blind Equation, and Gospel will be joining them on select dates. Dreamwell will be releasing their new album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You on October 20 and released their album Modern Grotesque in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Nov 02Turbo HausMontreal, QCw/Lowheaven
Nov 03Bar OrwellToronto, ONw/Lowheaven
Nov 04Pleasant UndergroundDetroit, MIw/Bleached Cross
Nov 05Downstairs SubterraneanChicago, ILw/Bleached Cross
Nov 07The AquariumFargo, NDw/Blind Equation
Nov 08Seward CafeMinneapolis, MNw/Blind Equation
Nov 09TBATBAw/Blind Equation
Nov 10Black CircleIndianapolis, INw/Blind Equation
Nov 11Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Blind Equation
Nov 12TV EyeBrooklyn, NYw/Gospel