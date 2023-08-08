Dreamwell have announced tour dates for Canada and the Midwestern US for this fall. Lowheaven, Bleached Cross, Blind Equation, and Gospel will be joining them on select dates. Dreamwell will be releasing their new album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You on October 20 and released their album Modern Grotesque in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Nov 02
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|w/Lowheaven
|Nov 03
|Bar Orwell
|Toronto, ON
|w/Lowheaven
|Nov 04
|Pleasant Underground
|Detroit, MI
|w/Bleached Cross
|Nov 05
|Downstairs Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|w/Bleached Cross
|Nov 07
|The Aquarium
|Fargo, ND
|w/Blind Equation
|Nov 08
|Seward Cafe
|Minneapolis, MN
|w/Blind Equation
|Nov 09
|TBA
|TBA
|w/Blind Equation
|Nov 10
|Black Circle
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Blind Equation
|Nov 11
|Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Blind Equation
|Nov 12
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Gospel