Tours 14 hours ago by Em Moore

Dreamwell have announced tour dates for Canada and the Midwestern US for this fall. Lowheaven, Bleached Cross, Blind Equation, and Gospel will be joining them on select dates. Dreamwell will be releasing their new album In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You on October 20 and released their album Modern Grotesque in 2021. Check out the dates below.