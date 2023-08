6 hours ago by Em Moore

Dim Wizard, the project of David Combs of Bad Moves and The Max Levine Ensemble, has released a new song. It is called “X-Games Mode” and features Mike Krol and Ratboys. Sarah Tudzin of Illiminati Hotties plays on the track and also produced and co-wrote the song. The song is available digitally now. Dim Wizard released “Ride the Vibe” earlier this year and released a handful of singles in 2021. Check out the song below.