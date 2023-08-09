Philamoca and Punknews are thrilled to present Bad Manners in Philly on September 20!!!

WOW. Here is an awesome show! Thanks to fantastic Philamoca venue in Philly, we are THRILLED to present the best end of summer event there is… Bad Manners' first Philly show in 15 years! The UK ska champs are platying a very limited set of USA dates and they are playing a very special, intimate show in the city of brotherly love. buster Bloodvessel and crew have worked out a super high power set featuring all the classics and some surprises. This show will be AMAZING.

PLUS, mexico'sOut of Control Army Open. Pick it up!

That's September 20 at Philamoca in Philly. Doors are at 7pm sHarp and the show is all ages. This WILL sell out so GET TICKETS RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW!

You can also listen to our interview with Eric, who runs Philamoca, right here. SEE YOU AT THE SHOW. YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS ONE!!!