Paramore cancel remaining US shows

Paramore have announced the cancellation of their remaining shows in Portland and Salt Lake City due to lead vocalist Hayley Williams' lung infection. A statement released on Instagram reads,



”After my lung infection forced us to postpone 4 shows, I was hoping a week off of performing and a strict medicine routine would allow my body to heal enough to finish off this tour strong.

I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations. After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you. I’m now risking long term damage and I need to pay attention to my body. With that in mind and with a heavy heart, we have to cancel our remaining shows in both Portland and Salt Lake City. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out. I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support.”