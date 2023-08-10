Episode #645.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode of Em Tells You What to Listen to, Em plays you some of the best tracks from July. Songs by Lucky Iris, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Taxi Girls, Gummo, Jetsam, Big Joanie, Samurai, Bob Vylan, Cherym, Blind Equation, Dreamwell, Dying For It, The Ape-Ettes, Call Me Rita, Clowns, The Stoves, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
