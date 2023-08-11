Pkew Pkew Pkew announce new album, release “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Done” video

Pkew Pkew Pkew have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Siiick Days ad will be out on September 22 via Stomp Records (who they signed with earlier this week). The album was recorded by Pete Steinkopf of The Bouncing Souls. The band has also released a video for their new song “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Done”. Pkew Pkew Pkew released their album Open Bar in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.