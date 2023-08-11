Watch the new video by Poindexter!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Michigan ska punks Poindexter! The video is for their song "11-8" and was directed by keyboardist and guitarist Nate Phung. Speaking to Punknews about the song, Kevin Hawthorne said,



"'11-8' is about something I sadly think we can all relate to: a soul-crushing job. 11-8 is about a particularly miserable job I had where I was working awful hours, shit work for shit pay and never had time to hang out with my friends. While working this job my only solace was calling my partner on my lunch breaks and feeling like I could be an actual person rather than just some drone plugging away at corporate BS. Capitalism corrodes the soul, human connection heals it.”

"11-8" is off their album Treats which was released last month via Ska Punk International. Watch the video below.