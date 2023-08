3 hours ago by Em Moore

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood have surprise-released a new EP together. The EP is called New Heart Designs and features reimagined songs from Turnstile’s 2021 album Glow On . The songs on the EP are “Mystery”, “Alien Love” (ft. Blood Orange), and “Underwater Boi”. A video for all three songs has also been released which was shot and edited by Alex Henery. Check out the video below.