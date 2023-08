, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Chris Flippin of Lagwagon and Versus the World has released a video update about his health after he suffered a heart attack while on tour with Versus the World. The video was posted on SBAM Records’ Instagram page and shows him in a hospital bed. He thanks people for their well wishes and ends the video by saying, “I’ll be out there playing more shows soon. I promise you.” See the video in full below.