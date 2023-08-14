Shooting at house show in Minneapolis leaves 1 dead

Sadly, a tragedy occurred this weekend at Nudieland in Minneapolis. Nudieland is a house show venue that has hosted many, many punk shows previously. This weekend, during a show, two men approached attendees who were standing in the alley outside of the venue. The assailants then opened fire, shooting multiple times. One concert attendee was killed and six others were injured. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said, “We believe one of the persons was being targeted by a shooter. We know two suspects ran from the scene, we can’t confirm there were two shooters though.”

It is believed that the person killed was August Golden of the band Scrounger. It appears that suspects were not at the show prior to the shooting. No suspects have been arrested and this is a developing story.