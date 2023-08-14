Florida-based hardcore festival FYA Fest has announced its lineup for 2024. Trapped Under Ice, Dying Fetus, Sunami, Incendiary, Pain of Truth, Twitching Tongues, Militarie Gun, Never Ending Game, Gridiron, Koyo. Magnitude, Everybody Gets Hurt, All 4 All, Balmora, Big Boy, Bulls Shitt, Burning Lord, Collateral, Combust, Deadset, Demonstration of Power, Dimension Six, Division of Mind, Envision, Hard Stripes, Haywire, Hold My Own, Moment of Truth, New World Man, Outta Pocket, Regulate, Restraining Order, Scarab, The Final Agony, Worn, and X Weapon X will be playing. Tickets go on sale on August 18. FYA Fest will take place on January 6-7 at the Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa, Florida.
