New Pagans announce fall tour

New Pagans
by Tours

New Pagans have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring Ireland, Europe, and the UK. New Pagans released their album Making Circles of Our Own earlier this year and we spoke to lead vocalist Lyndsey McDougall about it in February. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 06Cleere’s Bar and TheatreKilkenny, IE
Oct 13Mandela HallBelfast, IE
Oct 21Pro Weekend FestValencia, ES
Nov 01Whelan’s UpstairsDublin, IE
Nov 08TrixAntwerpen, BE
Nov 10ClubcannStuttgart, DE
Nov 11BlechschlossDresden, DE
Nov 12Hafenklang UpstairsHamburg, DE
Nov 14Stereo WonderlandCologne, DE
Nov 15AltstadtEindhoven, NL
Nov 17The Old Blue LastLondon, UK