New Pagans have announced tour dates for this fall. They will be touring Ireland, Europe, and the UK. New Pagans released their album Making Circles of Our Own earlier this year and we spoke to lead vocalist Lyndsey McDougall about it in February. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 06
|Cleere’s Bar and Theatre
|Kilkenny, IE
|Oct 13
|Mandela Hall
|Belfast, IE
|Oct 21
|Pro Weekend Fest
|Valencia, ES
|Nov 01
|Whelan’s Upstairs
|Dublin, IE
|Nov 08
|Trix
|Antwerpen, BE
|Nov 10
|Clubcann
|Stuttgart, DE
|Nov 11
|Blechschloss
|Dresden, DE
|Nov 12
|Hafenklang Upstairs
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 14
|Stereo Wonderland
|Cologne, DE
|Nov 15
|Altstadt
|Eindhoven, NL
|Nov 17
|The Old Blue Last
|London, UK