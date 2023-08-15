Upchuck announce new album, release “Freaky” video

by Em Moore
Upchuck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bite the Hand That Feeds and will be out on October 13 via Famous Class Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Freaky” which was directed by Ian Cone. Upchuck will be touring this fall with Faye Webster and released their album Sense Yourself in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Bite the Hand That Feeds Tracklist
1 - Freaky
2 - Hush Toy
3 - Shaken
4 - Reaper
5 - Crashing
6 - Freedoom
7 - Toothless
8 - Hierba Mala
9 - NYAG
10 - Scrugg
11 - Long Gone
12 - Crossfire
13 - It Comes
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 26
|Durham, NC
|LFG Fest at Motorco Music Hall
|Sep 30
|Athens, GA
|September Days at Southern Brewing Company
|Oct 13
|Atlanta, GA
|Aisle 5 (Record Release Show)
|Oct 17
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 18
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 20
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 23
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 24
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 25
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 27
|Toronto, ON
|History(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 29
|Chicago, IL
|The Riviera Theatre(w/ Faye Webster)
|Oct 30
|Minneapolis, MN
|First Avenue(w/ Faye Webster)
|Nov 16
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern(w/ Faye Webster)
|Nov 17
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern(w/ Faye Webster)