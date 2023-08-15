Upchuck announce new album, release “Freaky” video

Upchuck
by

Upchuck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bite the Hand That Feeds and will be out on October 13 via Famous Class Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Freaky” which was directed by Ian Cone. Upchuck will be touring this fall with Faye Webster and released their album Sense Yourself in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Bite the Hand That Feeds Tracklist

1 - Freaky

2 - Hush Toy

3 - Shaken

4 - Reaper

5 - Crashing

6 - Freedoom

7 - Toothless

8 - Hierba Mala

9 - NYAG

10 - Scrugg

11 - Long Gone

12 - Crossfire

13 - It Comes

DateCityVenue
Aug 26Durham, NCLFG Fest at Motorco Music Hall
Sep 30Athens, GASeptember Days at Southern Brewing Company
Oct 13Atlanta, GAAisle 5 (Record Release Show)
Oct 17Washington, DC9:30 Club(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 18Washington, DC9:30 Club(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 20Boston, MARoadrunner(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 21Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 23Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 24Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 25Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 27Toronto, ONHistory(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 29Chicago, ILThe Riviera Theatre(w/ Faye Webster)
Oct 30Minneapolis, MNFirst Avenue(w/ Faye Webster)
Nov 16Atlanta, GAThe Eastern(w/ Faye Webster)
Nov 17Atlanta, GAThe Eastern(w/ Faye Webster)