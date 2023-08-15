Upchuck announce new album, release “Freaky” video

Upchuck have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bite the Hand That Feeds and will be out on October 13 via Famous Class Records. The band has also released a video for their lead single “Freaky” which was directed by Ian Cone. Upchuck will be touring this fall with Faye Webster and released their album Sense Yourself in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.