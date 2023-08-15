Proper. announce new EP, release “Potential” lyric video

Proper
by

Proper. have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Part-Timer and will be out on September 8 via Father/Daughter Records. The EP features 5 tracks and was mastered by Will Yip. A lyric video (created by Paul Mendoza) for their first song “Potential” has also been released. Proper. will be touring this summer and fall and released their album The Great American Novel in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Aug 19Council Bluffs, IAHarrah’s Stir Concert Cove (Is For Lovers)
Aug 22Chicago, ILSubT Downstairs (EARLY SHOW)
Aug 23Detroit, MISanctuary
Aug 24Pittsburgh, PAMr. Roboto Project
Aug 26Brooklyn, NYAfropunk Fest
Aug 31Philadelphia, PAThe Dolphin
Sep 01Burlington, VTRadio Bean
Sep 02Buffalo, NYThe Lavender Room
Sep 05Washington, DCQuarry House Tavern
Sep 06Jacksonville, FLTBD
Sep 07Atlanta, GATBD
Sep 09Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center (Is For Lovers)
Sep 10Pelham, TNThe Caverns Amphitheater (Is For Lovers)
Sep 17Mansfield, MAXfinity Center (Is for Lovers)

Part-Timer Tracklist

1. Marquee

2. Middle Management

3. Potential

4. Earn

5. Lull