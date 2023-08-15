Proper. announce new EP, release “Potential” lyric video

by Em Moore
Proper. have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Part-Timer and will be out on September 8 via Father/Daughter Records. The EP features 5 tracks and was mastered by Will Yip. A lyric video (created by Paul Mendoza) for their first song “Potential” has also been released. Proper. will be touring this summer and fall and released their album The Great American Novel in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Aug 19
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove (Is For Lovers)
|Aug 22
|Chicago, IL
|SubT Downstairs (EARLY SHOW)
|Aug 23
|Detroit, MI
|Sanctuary
|Aug 24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Aug 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|Afropunk Fest
|Aug 31
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Dolphin
|Sep 01
|Burlington, VT
|Radio Bean
|Sep 02
|Buffalo, NY
|The Lavender Room
|Sep 05
|Washington, DC
|Quarry House Tavern
|Sep 06
|Jacksonville, FL
|TBD
|Sep 07
|Atlanta, GA
|TBD
|Sep 09
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center (Is For Lovers)
|Sep 10
|Pelham, TN
|The Caverns Amphitheater (Is For Lovers)
|Sep 17
|Mansfield, MA
|Xfinity Center (Is for Lovers)
Part-Timer Tracklist
1. Marquee
2. Middle Management
3. Potential
4. Earn
5. Lull