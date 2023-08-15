Proper. announce new EP, release “Potential” lyric video

Proper. have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Part-Timer and will be out on September 8 via Father/Daughter Records. The EP features 5 tracks and was mastered by Will Yip. A lyric video (created by Paul Mendoza) for their first song “Potential” has also been released. Proper. will be touring this summer and fall and released their album The Great American Novel in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.