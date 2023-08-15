The Chisel, Prince Daddy and The Hyena, and Koyo have all released cover songs for the upcoming compilation album Dead Formats Vol. 2. The Chisel covered the Elton John classic “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” and their cover comes with a video that was directed by Taylor Stewart. Prince Daddy and The Hyena covered “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals and Koyo covered “Do You Still Hate Me?” By Jawbreaker. Dead Formats Vol. 2 will be out on September 8 via Pure Noise Records. Check out the covers below.