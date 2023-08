, Posted by 32 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Vigilante Carlstroem, The Johan and Only, and Nicholaus Arson from The Hives have been featured on an episode of Amoeba Music’s YouTube series What’s In My Bag?. The band released their album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons earlier this month and will be touring Europe starting in September, touring North America starting in October, and touring the UK and Ireland in 2024. Check out the video below.