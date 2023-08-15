Parasites to release EP of material from 1989 intended for Sweet Baby

Veteran American pop punkers the Parasites have announced a new, archival 7-inch composed of material recorded before the band released their first LP. The five tracks EP-onomous were originally recorded by Ronnie Parasite and Dave Parasite in 1989 on a 4-track cassette in Ronnie’s basement. The tunes were orignally intended to be songs for the second Sweet Baby album (which never materialized). The tracks have been remixed and remastered for the release. The track list is: "Perfect Girl"," Fool For You," "I Got A Crush On Donna," Love Me Too, "I Love Her, But She Don’t Surf." That's out via Otitis media.