Pinkshift have announced US tour dates for this fall. Jhariah and Pollyanna will be joining them on all dates except for festival dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Pinkshift will be touring the US with Thursday in September and will be releasing their EP Suraksha on October 13. The band released their album Love Me Forever in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/15
|Chicago, IL
|Riot Fest(no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
|9/17
|Milwaukee, WI
|JJ’s Bar and Grill
|9/19
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Mr. Robots Project
|9/20
|Pontiac, MI
|The Pike Room
|9/21
|Louisville, KY
|Louder Than Life (no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
|9/22
|Nashville, TN
|Drkmttr
|9/24
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|10/5
|Sacramento, CA
|Aftershock(no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
|10/11
|Providence, RI
|Alchemy
|10/12
|Asbury Park, NJ
|House of Independents
|10/13
|Massapequa, NY
|Massapequa VFW
|10/14
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ukie Club
|10/15
|Richmond, VA
|Richmond Music Hall
|10/17
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Motorco Music Hall
|10/18
|Atlanta, GA
|masquerade_atl
|10/19
|Tampa, FL
|New World Music Hall
|10/20
|Orlando, FL
|Level 13
|10/21
|Miami, FL
|Gramps