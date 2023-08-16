Pinkshift / Jhariah / Pollyanna (US)

Pinkshift / Jhariah / Pollyanna (US)
by Tours

Pinkshift have announced US tour dates for this fall. Jhariah and Pollyanna will be joining them on all dates except for festival dates. Tickets go on sale on Friday. Pinkshift will be touring the US with Thursday in September and will be releasing their EP Suraksha on October 13. The band released their album Love Me Forever in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
9/15Chicago, ILRiot Fest(no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
9/17Milwaukee, WIJJ’s Bar and Grill
9/19Pittsburgh, PAMr. Robots Project
9/20Pontiac, MIThe Pike Room
9/21Louisville, KYLouder Than Life (no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
9/22Nashville, TNDrkmttr
9/24Columbus, OHAce of Cups
10/5Sacramento, CAAftershock(no Jhariah, Pollyanna)
10/11Providence, RIAlchemy
10/12Asbury Park, NJHouse of Independents
10/13Massapequa, NYMassapequa VFW
10/14Philadelphia, PAUkie Club
10/15Richmond, VARichmond Music Hall
10/17Chapel Hill, NCMotorco Music Hall
10/18Atlanta, GAmasquerade_atl
10/19Tampa, FLNew World Music Hall
10/20Orlando, FLLevel 13
10/21Miami, FLGramps