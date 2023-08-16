Watch the new video by Mouses!

Today we are stoked to bring you the premiere of the new video by UK-based garage-punk duo Mouses! The video is for their new single “Illusion”. It was directed by the band and filmed at Disgraceland in Middlesbrough by Hana Harrison. Speaking to Punknews, guitarist and vocalist Ste said of the song,



”’Illusion’ is deeply personal. It tackles the difficulties of growing up and growing apart from a parent who is no longer there for you when you grow into someone they never wanted you to be. The song questions the feelings of guilt, regret and existential anguish that come to head when dealing with growing apart from someone who raised you and someone you idolised as a kid.

The song always felt like it was in two parts that weave in and out of each other throughout, and we really wanted to jump on that with the video. The verses are dark, dull, not much colour, and then the choruses are super vibrant, hella saturated and ultra happy. We wanted to highlight that in a sort of 'Wizard Of Oz' way of going from dull or colourless to super vibrant, so we went full 'Wizard Of Oz' with costumes too ha! We filmed it at a cool DIY venue near us called Disgraceland. My wife was on camera duties and I edited!"