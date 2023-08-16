Harm's Way release video for “Devour”, announce tour dates (US and ON)

Harms Way have released a video for their new song “Devour”. The song is off their upcoming album Common Suffering which will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto for this fall. Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on August 18. Harm’s Way released Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.