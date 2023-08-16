Harm's Way release video for “Devour”, announce tour dates (US and ON)

by Em Moore
Harms Way have released a video for their new song “Devour”. The song is off their upcoming album Common Suffering which will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto for this fall. Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on August 18. Harm’s Way released Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 22
|Mississauga, ON
|Hold Your Ground Fest
|Oct 18
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|Oct 19
|St. Louis, MO
|Blueberry Hill
|Oct 20
|Louisville, KY
|Portal
|Oct 21
|Columbus, OH
|Ace of Cups
|Oct 22
|Detroit, MI
|Magic Stick
|Oct 24
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Preserving Underground
|Oct 25
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace
|Oct 27
|Brooklyn, NY
|Monarch
|Oct 28
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|Oct 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|Oct 30
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage
|Oct 31
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club
|Nov 01
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade-Hell
|Nov 03
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at The Factory
|Nov 04
|Austin, TX
|Mohawk
|Nov 05
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live Studio
|Nov 07
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Nile
|Nov 08
|Las Vegas, NV
|Eagle Aerie Hall
|Nov 09
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|Nov 10
|San Diego, CA
|Brick by Brick
|Nov 11
|Berkeley, CA
|924 Gilman Street
|Nov 12
|Sacramento, CA
|Goldfield Trading Post
|Nov 14
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall
|Nov 15
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theater
|Nov 16
|Kansas City, MO
|RecordBar