Harm's Way release video for “Devour”, announce tour dates (US and ON)

Harms Way
by

Harms Way have released a video for their new song “Devour”. The song is off their upcoming album Common Suffering which will be out on September 29 via Metal Blade Records. The band has also announced tour dates for the US and Toronto for this fall. Fleshwater, Ingrown, and Jivebomb will be joining them on all dates. Tickets go on sale on August 18. Harm’s Way released Posthuman in 2018. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 22Mississauga, ONHold Your Ground Fest
Oct 18Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade
Oct 19St. Louis, MOBlueberry Hill
Oct 20Louisville, KYPortal
Oct 21Columbus, OHAce of Cups
Oct 22Detroit, MIMagic Stick
Oct 24Pittsburgh, PAPreserving Underground
Oct 25Toronto, ONLee's Palace
Oct 27Brooklyn, NYMonarch
Oct 28Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
Oct 29Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
Oct 30Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage
Oct 31Richmond, VACanal Club
Nov 01Atlanta, GAMasquerade-Hell
Nov 03Dallas, TXStudio at The Factory
Nov 04Austin, TXMohawk
Nov 05Houston, TXWarehouse Live Studio
Nov 07Phoenix, AZThe Nile
Nov 08Las Vegas, NVEagle Aerie Hall
Nov 09Los Angeles, CA1720
Nov 10San Diego, CABrick by Brick
Nov 11Berkeley, CA924 Gilman Street
Nov 12Sacramento, CAGoldfield Trading Post
Nov 14Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall
Nov 15Denver, COBluebird Theater
Nov 16Kansas City, MORecordBar