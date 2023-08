6 hours ago by John Gentile

TV Smith will embark on a tour where he will play all Adverts tracks for the first time in the USA. Smith added that he will be backed by "a crack team of Houston musicians especially formed for this project, the set will comprise songs from both “Crossing The Red Sea” and “Cast Of Thousands.”The dates are mostly in California and Texas and kick off in October.The Shadow open. You can see the dates below.