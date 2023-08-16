Juicebumps announce new album, release video for “Wiggler”

Oakland-based punks Juicebumps have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called JUMBO and will be out October 13 via Rocks In Your Head Records and Time Room Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Wiggler”. The video was filmed, edited, and features practical effects by Dan Schmatz. Juicebumps released their album Hello Pinky! in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.