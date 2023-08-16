Dexys announce first North America tour since 1983

by John Gentile
After 40 years, Dexys aka Dexys Midnight Runners are coming back to the USA. The tour kicks off in late October and runs through part of November. They hit both coasts and make a couple of stops in Canada. The band just released The Feminine Divine . You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Thu, October 26, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Theatre at Ace Hotel
|Fri, October 27, 2023
|San Francisco, CA
|Palace of Fine Arts
|Sun, October 29, 2023
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|Mon, October 30, 2023
|Vancouver, BC
|Vogue Theatre
|Wed, November 1, 2023
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Union
|Thu, November 2, 2023
|Denver, CO
|Paramount Theatre
|Sat, November 4, 2023
|St. Paul, MN
|Palace Theatre
|Mon, November 6, 2023
|Chicago, IL
|Vic Theatre
|Wed, November 8, 2023
|Toronto, ON
|Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|Fri, November 10, 2023
|Patchogue, NY
|Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
|Sat, November 11, 2023
|Boston, MA
|Emerson Colonial Theatre
|Mon, November 13, 2023
|New York, NY
|The Town Hall
|Tue, November 14, 2023
|New Haven, CT
|College Street Music Hall
|Wed, November 15, 2023
|Glenside, PA
|Keswick Theatre (come give John G a daps)