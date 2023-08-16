Dexys announce first North America tour since 1983

After 40 years, Dexys aka Dexys Midnight Runners are coming back to the USA. The tour kicks off in late October and runs through part of November. They hit both coasts and make a couple of stops in Canada. The band just released The Feminine Divine . You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Thu, October 26, 2023Los Angeles, CAThe Theatre at Ace Hotel
Fri, October 27, 2023San Francisco, CAPalace of Fine Arts
Sun, October 29, 2023Portland, ORAladdin Theater
Mon, October 30, 2023Vancouver, BCVogue Theatre
Wed, November 1, 2023Salt Lake City, UTThe Union
Thu, November 2, 2023Denver, COParamount Theatre
Sat, November 4, 2023St. Paul, MNPalace Theatre
Mon, November 6, 2023Chicago, ILVic Theatre
Wed, November 8, 2023Toronto, ONQueen Elizabeth Theatre
Fri, November 10, 2023Patchogue, NYPatchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Sat, November 11, 2023Boston, MAEmerson Colonial Theatre
Mon, November 13, 2023New York, NYThe Town Hall
Tue, November 14, 2023New Haven, CTCollege Street Music Hall
Wed, November 15, 2023Glenside, PAKeswick Theatre (come give John G a daps)