Green Day announce 6-LP boxset for ‘Dookie’ 30 anniversary

Green Day will release a big box set celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dookie . The new version is out September 29 and includes sux records. The new package includes the orignal album, the previously released, limited Live at Woodstock album, an unreleased live club show recorded in Barcelona, 17 demos, and six studio outtakes, including three that have never been released before.

It also comes with a hanging mobile of the dog flying a bomber. A CD version will also be released.