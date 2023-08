Broken Vow sign to Triple B Records, to release debut LP

7 hours ago by Em Moore

New England-based Broken Vow have announced that they have signed with Triple B Records and will be releasing their debut full-length album with the label this year. Their album is called Anthropocene and it will be out on September 29. The band has also released a new song called “1.5”. Broken Vow released their EP Sane Minds End in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.