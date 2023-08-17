Broken Vow sign to Triple B Records, to release debut LP

by Em Moore
New England-based Broken Vow have announced that they have signed with Triple B Records and will be releasing their debut full-length album with the label this year. Their album is called Anthropocene and it will be out on September 29. The band has also released a new song called “1.5”. Broken Vow released their EP Sane Minds End in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Anthropocene Tracklist
1. Burning Your Throne
2. Kingdom Dies
3. Evil Armies
4. Function
5. 1.5
6. Propaganda of the Deed
7. Shift Tactics
8. Reversal
9. No More Air