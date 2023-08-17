Poison Ruin announce US tour

Poison Ruin have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be touring Europe in September and released their album Harvest earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Sep 03Brooklyn, NYUnion Pool 
 Sep 27Richmond, VAThe Warehouse
 Sep 28Raleigh, NCKings 
Sep 29Nashville, TNDRKMTTR
 Sep 30Memphis, TNGonerfest 
Oct 01New Orleans, LAGasa Gasa 
Oct 03Knoxville, TNPilot Light 
Oct 04Louisville, KYMag Bar 
Oct 05Cincinnati, OHNorthside Tavern 
Oct 06Atlanta, GAThe Earl 
Oct 08Washington, DCSongbyrd