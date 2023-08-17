Poison Ruin have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band will be touring Europe in September and released their album Harvest earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Sep 03
|Brooklyn, NY
|Union Pool
|Sep 27
|Richmond, VA
|The Warehouse
|Sep 28
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|Sep 29
|Nashville, TN
|DRKMTTR
|Sep 30
|Memphis, TN
|Gonerfest
|Oct 01
|New Orleans, LA
|Gasa Gasa
|Oct 03
|Knoxville, TN
|Pilot Light
|Oct 04
|Louisville, KY
|Mag Bar
|Oct 05
|Cincinnati, OH
|Northside Tavern
|Oct 06
|Atlanta, GA
|The Earl
|Oct 08
|Washington, DC
|Songbyrd